Suhana Khan gives a sneak-peek into little bro AbRam's sea-facing room in Mannat - First pic inside!

New Delhi: Many Bollywood celebrities own several luxurious properties to their name and needless to say that Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat tops the list. We have seen SRK and is little one AbRam Khan wave to the crowd waiting outside their palatial house but have you seen what it looks like from the inside?

Well, many interior design magazines have done professional photoshoots covering SRK and Gauri Khan's beautiful Mannat. But daughter Suhana Khan recently teased a sneak-peek picture of her younger sibling AbRam busy playing on the iPad in the sea-facing room. Do not miss the furry friend lazying around on the couch.

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. However, no announcement has been made so far.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.

Meanwhile, SRK has flown to Spain reportedly a few days back to complete another shooting leg of his upcoming YRF venture Pathaan. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham opposite SRK in the lead.