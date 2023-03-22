Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Shares Dreamy Pics In White Cut-Out Dress

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut in the acting world with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. However, even before her much talked-about debut film, Suhana is one of the most popular star kids in the showbiz circuit. She enjoys massive popularity on social media and often steals the spotlight for her glamorous lifestyle.

On Tuesday, Suhana took to social media and dropped few glamorous photos of her on Instagram. In the photos, Suhana is seen posing in a white cotton dress, looking absolutely radiant and making the most of golden hour. The pictures were taken by Sasha Jairam. As soon as she shared the photos, netizens flocked to the comment box and showered her with compliments.

Suhana's friends from the industry - Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday also hailed her for her latest photos.

Speaking about her debut film 'The Archies', it is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will release on Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina among others.

Suhana has also been making buzz for her rumoured romance with Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda lately. Rumour mills have been rife about their alleged romance for a while now. Suhana turned heads after she accompanied Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda to a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family, Agastya's extended paternal side. Several media reports claimed that at the brunch, Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members.