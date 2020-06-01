हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's foundation offers financial aid to Muzaffarpur child whose heartbreaking video of trying to wake dead mother went viral

The video of a toddler pulling the shroud from the dead body of her mother at Bihar's Muzaffarpur railway station had gone viral, highlighting the tragedy of migrant workers returning to their native places.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s foundation offers financial aid to Muzaffarpur child whose heartbreaking video of trying to wake dead mother went viral

Mumbai: Recently, a video of a toddler pulling the shroud from the dead body of her mother at Bihar's Muzaffarpur railway station had gone viral, highlighting the tragedy of migrant workers returning to their native places. Shah Rukh Khans Meer Foundation has now come forward, offering help and financial support to the child.

"#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart-wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather's care," the foundation announced in a statement.

Shah Rukh has also been helping many others in need during these tough times. Recently, when West Bengal was severely affected by the cyclone Amphan, Shah Rukh along with wife Gauri Khan reached out to victims along with IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

The actor's group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX, also announced several initiatives to support the efforts of the government in its COVID-19 fight. The actor also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the medical workers in Maharashtra who are fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Tags:
Shah Rukh Khanmuzaffarpur child videomeer foundation
Next
Story

Video of Wajid Khan singing 'Hud Hud Dabangg' in hospital for brother Sajid goes viral
  • 1,90,535Confirmed
  • 5,394Deaths

Full coverage

  • 61,72,448Confirmed
  • 3,72,136Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M38S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day