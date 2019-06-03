Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt note to Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra on Twitter is unmissable!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his gift of gab. The actor who has been ruling the Hindi movie industry for more than two decades now has worked with several bigshot filmmakers. But his works have been with buddies Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar.

The king of romance decided to pen his inner thoughts on Twitter, thanking his close friends for the magical movies. He wrote: “Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing.These 2 fulfilled every dream I had,over & above every dream they had for themselves.Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u.”

Aditya Chopra's iconic 1995 release Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's cult classic and is loved even now by the fans. The superstar went on to star in several Yash Rj Films (YRF) ventures afterwards and continued to win a million hearts.

SRK graduated from televion to movies, making his mark in the movie business.

SRK and Karan Johar worked wonders at the Box Office with films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' to name a few.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

The actor has not disclosed his future movie projects as of now.