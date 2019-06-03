close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt note to Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra on Twitter is unmissable!

SRK graduated from televion to movies, making his mark in the movie business.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s heartfelt note to Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra on Twitter is unmissable!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his gift of gab. The actor who has been ruling the Hindi movie industry for more than two decades now has worked with several bigshot filmmakers. But his works have been with buddies Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar.

The king of romance decided to pen his inner thoughts on Twitter, thanking his close friends for the magical movies. He wrote: “Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing.These 2 fulfilled every dream I had,over & above every dream they had for themselves.Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u.”

Aditya Chopra's iconic 1995 release Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's cult classic and is loved even now by the fans. The superstar went on to star in several Yash Rj Films (YRF) ventures afterwards and continued to win a million hearts.

SRK graduated from televion to movies, making his mark in the movie business.

SRK and Karan Johar worked wonders at the Box Office with films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' to name a few.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

The actor has not disclosed his future movie projects as of now.

 

 

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanSRKAditya ChopraKaran Johar
Next
Story

Kareena, Saif's Italian sojourn with Taimur Ali Khan is worth a freeze frame! See pics

Must Watch

PT3M34S

Severe heatwave to remain for next two days