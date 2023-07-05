Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' And 'Dunki' Film Rights Expected To Be Sold For Rs 480 Cr: Report

New Delhi: The anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has been at an all-time high, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. In the latest exciting development, it has been revealed that the rights for both Jawan and Dunki are currently being discussed and are expected to be sold for a staggering sum of Rs 480 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the King of Bollywood, has a proven track record of delivering box-office hits, and the rights to his films have consistently commanded premium prices. According to sources, "The rights of Jawan are digital satellite and music has been sold for about 250 crores. The rights of ‘Dunki’ has been sold for about Rs 230 crores which individually to date stands the highest for any film."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Jawan, will be unveiled alongside the release of Mission Impossible in theatres. With sky-high expectations and mounting anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming ventures are poised to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the film industry.



cre Trending Stories

Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film is directed by Atlee Kumar. It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.