SRK's Manager Pooja Dadlani's Reported Net Worth in Crores Will Blow Your Mind, See Pics of new Grand House in Mumbai

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has been with handling his professional work for over a decade now. We have often spotted her at all important events, awards functions, meetings and promotional gigs. SRK is almost never seen without Pooja leading the way. Well, the famous celebrity PR is also known among the industry circles and her social media handle is proof of it.

POOJA DADLANI'S NEW HOUSE

Pooja Dadlani recently stepped into her new abode which has been designed by none other than boss lady Gauri Khan. SRK along with wifey Gauri Khan, and son Aryan Khan were spotted at Pooja's new residence on Thursday. The happy star manager shared photos of her new Mumbai house. She wrote in the caption: Stepping into my new abode… to new dreams to create warmth & happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than @gaurikhan my family.. She turned my house into a home. Take a look here:

SRK'S MANAGER POOJA DADLANI'S NET WORTH

Pooja has been managing Shah Rukh's professional work deals since 2012 and ever since there has been a rise. She is also active in handling the star's businesses including KKR and Red Chillies Entertainment. According to MensXP.com, her net worth is reportedly somewhere around Rs 45 to 50 crore. She earns around Rs 7 to 9 crore annually, as per reports.

Pooja has been with the Khan family through thick and thin including the Aryan Khan case last year.

Disclaimer: These are all reported figures based on the general information available online and the star or manager has not confirmed the earnings.