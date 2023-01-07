Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation donates undisclosed amount to Kanjhawala accident victim Anjali Singh's family

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors not only in India but also abroad. He has a kind heart and has helped many in need. Recently, a 20-year-old girl Anjali Singh lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run, in Delhi's Kanjhawala and SRK has made a very generous donation for her family.

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh.

Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by the Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.

Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh Khan’s father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims to effect change at the ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. In the past, Meer foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.