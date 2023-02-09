Shah Rukh Khan's Old Video of Calming Down Wife Gauri Khan Over His Sleep Pattern Goes Viral

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved and power couples of the tinsel town. The duo is among the fashionable pairs of Bollywood and have been together with each other since three decades. They are also doting parents to three kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. While Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of 'Pathaan', an video of the King Khan has surfaced on the internet where he is seen calming down his worried wife over his 'sleep pattern'. The actor apparently made the call to Gauri during his hectic work schedule and asks his wife not to worry about him.

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen talking to Gauri Khan on a phone call and says that she has known him for years now and she should know that she shouldn't be discussing about his sleep pattern. Karan Johar seems to be sitting close to Shah Rukh Khan, who is then heard saying that she is all faking her concern, just the way when she expressed her concern regaring her ecconomic situation. "Gauri, just let go of all this. You have known me for too many years to be discussing my sleep patterns. You just relax. Main itna toh kar lunga. Mai 44 years hu, itna toh mai handle kar lunga na main," SRK says in the video.

Looking at the video, it appears that both Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar were taking a funny dig at her. The fun banter continues and then Karan Johar said, "That has just curtailed her shopping." Shah Rukh then says, "So just stop your shopping, Karan has said." The throwback video shows the adorable chemistry and strong bond Shah Rukh Khan nd Gauri share. It has also left his fans amazed as they began sharing the clip soon after it was shared.

The video soon went viral and netizens filled the comment box with their views.

One wrote, "How shahrukh replaced karans “curtailed” to “stopped”…ya we don’t need such words in everyday conversations."

Another user wrote, "The husband I want."

Another one wrote, "He doesn't look 44 at all..forever young."

"leep is equally important for a human being so as to work for another 16 hours. He knows well how to manage all his sleep patterns but as a concerned wife she is caring, she still is," read another comment.

"If this isnt true love then what is ??"

Speaking of Shah Rukh's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in 'Jawaan' and 'Dunki'. He will also be seen in special appearance in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'.