Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's pic with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and her daughter goes viral

'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' released 26 years ago in February. It marked Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's debut in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s pic with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and her daughter goes viral
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@suchitrak

New Delhi: As superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 1994 film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' clocked 26 years, his co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi treated their fans to an epic selfie of the duo together with her daughter Kaveri Kapur. She also tweeted about the film, which marked her debut in Bollywood, and wrote that she was “blessed” to be a part of it.

In 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', Suchitra played SRK’s love interest. It also starred Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles and was directed by late filmmaker Kundan Shah.

Celebrating 26 years of 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', the 44-year-old actress wrote, “I've done very few movies in my long life. Blessed to have been a part of this one - I was in the right place right time & so many years later, people still know me as Aana. Smiling face with smiling eyes #26YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa.” 

Meanwhile, their now-viral selfie features Kaveri sandwiched between Suchitra and SRK. It appears to be taken at a party. 

“26 years of #KabhiHaanKabhiNaa and my Twitter timeline is exploding with the love,” she tweeted.

Such fond memories!

'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' fetched SRK Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor and Kundan Shah won the Critics Award for Best Film. It released on February 25, 1994.

