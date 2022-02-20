हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's 'salt and pepper' look goes viral – See PIC!




Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: It's a happy Sunday for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans as his new picture has went viral on the internet.

In the image, SRK can be seen sporting long hair, a thick beard and all dressed up in a black tuxedo.

 

SRK's salt and pepper look has garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"This picture made my day. King Khan is the best," a social media user commented.

"Woaah. He is looking so so good," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently shooting for 'Pathan', which will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. They will soon head to Spain for the film's new schedule.

 

Shah Rukh Khannew looksalt and pepper lookviral picPathanSRKDeepika PadukoneJohn Abraham
