Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan looks dapper in white, spotted leaving Karan Johar's house: VIDEO

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest child Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the town and has been making girls go weak on their knees with his killer look. However, like other celebs' kids, Aryan is known to be a camera-shy person and rarely poses for the mediapersons. It is not always that paparazzi get to click him, and when it happens, it becomes no less than a treat for his fans.

On Saturday (October 14), Aryan Khan was spotted exiting Karan Johar's Mumbai residence in his swanky car. Aryan, who was sitted on the front seat of his car, looked dapper in his casual wear. He wore a full sleeve white tee.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Aryan Khan leaving KJo's residence.

It has been close to a year since Shah Rukh and Gauri's son Aryan Khan has been constantly in the news. While Shah Rukh Khan has clealy stated that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, his fans have been showering him with love and keeping their hopes high he would be the next big Khan of the glamour world. Several reports have stated that he would soon be making his debut as a write for a web-series.

According to Pinkvilla, Aryan is purportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web series and is also working on a feature film with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhanan Khan is more eager to face the camera, unlike her brother, and is all set to mark her debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', which will be released on streaming giant Netflix next year.