MUMBAI: After a long hiatus, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan returned to Instagram, almost four months after his arrest in a drug seizure case. The star kid took to the photo-sharing application to wish his sister Suhana Khan luck for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'. On Sunday, Netfliz and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced the cast of the film 'The Archies' and shared the first look.

Sharing a teaser video of the film, Aryan wrote,"Best of luck baby sister! Go kick some a**." He also shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Teaser looks awesome everyone looks great. All of you will kill it."

For the unversed, this is Aryan's first post on Instagram since his arrest in drugs case last year. The star kid has been maintaining a low profile since last few months. His latest post on Instagram shows that he is quite excited for his little sister who is all set to make a mark in the acting world.

For those unaware, Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan had also penned a sweet note for his daughter. He wrote, “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions.” King Khan also shared a golden piece of advice for his princess and wrote, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions. pic.twitter.com/uiKsLgGrP9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2022

Gauri Khan too gave a shout out to her darling daughter for her debut film 'The Archies'. She took to her Instagram account to congratulate her daughter Suhana Khan and the team of The Archies, and wrote, "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies. And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!! (heart emoji)." Suhana reacted to Gauri's post by writing, "I love you."

Speaking of the 'The Archies', the film also marks the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The series also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

It will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. As per a release from the producers, "The film has the iconic gang of 'The Archies' at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era."

