Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's legal team to approach Bombay High Court after session court refuses bail?

MUMBAI: A special court here on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Special Judge VV Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

They will now have to approach the Bombay High Court for bail. When the matter was called out for order in the afternoon, special judge Patil said, 'Rejected'.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video where Aryan's advocate Amit Singh was speaking about if they will apply for the bail in the High Court, "We will read the order first and then decide."

Aryan, along with Arbaaz and Munmun, was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. Aryan and the others have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.

The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan had in his bail plea said the NCB's contention that he was involved in conspiracy and illicit drug trafficking was absurd, and pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs made from him.