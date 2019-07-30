Shah Rukh Khan's 'surprise visit' to Aahana Kumra and Viineet Kumar Singh's 'Betaal' set

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised actors Aahana Kumra and Viineet Kumar Singh by visiting them on the sets of Netflix's "Betaal".

Aahana took to Twitter and shared a selfie of herself along with Shah Rukh, whom she described as the "most charming man".

She captioned it: "Greatest joys in life come to you when you least expect them. A surprise visit by our producer (ahem) yes producer sahab Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan on the sets of 'Betaal'. The most charming man."

Viineet, who has starred in films like "Gold", "Mukkabaaz" and "UGLY", too shared a picture of himself with SRK on Twitter.

He said he had a fan moment with the "Don" star.

"Sir surprised us by visiting 'Betaal' set. Observing him is like reading a book. So much to learn from him! Honestly, it's a fan moment for me again and I loved it again! Thank you," he wrote.

Thank you @_gauravverma @dharamsoni @netflix_in @redchilliesent pic.twitter.com/NTB1tHycRS — Viineet Kumar (@ItsVineetSingh) July 29, 2019

Shah Rukh will co-produce "Betaal", a horror series for streaming service Netflix. It is written and directed by Patrick Graham, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

This will mark as the third piece of content to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment for the streaming site, after "Bard of Blood", featuring Emraan Hashmi, and "Class of 83" with Bobby Deol.