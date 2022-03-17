हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, Jaya Bachchan attend Shweta Bachchan's white birthday bash: PHOTOS

A number of celebrities were spotted heading to Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash on Wednesday night. 

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, Jaya Bachchan attend Shweta Bachchan&#039;s white birthday bash: PHOTOS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: From filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sidharth Malhotra to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, several tinsel town celebrities gathered under one roof for the birthday celebrations of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan in Mumbai on Thursday.

As per the pictures that surfaced online from Shweta's birthday bash, it seems like Shweta kept 'white' as the colour theme for her guests' outfits as they turned up in stylish attires with different shades of white. 

Aryan arrived for the party in a cool white T-shirt, while Karan opted for a white blazer. Mommy Jaya Bachchan marked her elegant presence in a white ethnic suit. 

SRK's wife Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sonali Bendre were also present at the star-studded night.

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, too, made a graceful entry at Shweta's party in white attires.

Neha Dhupia

Thanks to fashion designer Manish Malhotra for sharing a string of images from Shweta's birthday. He also posted a picture with the birthday girl who's all dressed up in a pretty white outfit.

Gauri Khan

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

Shanaya Kapoor

Shweta Bachchan

Seema Khan also shared a few glimpses from the party. Take a look: 

Seema Khan

Seema Khan

However, the main members of the Bachchan family, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, missed the party.

On Wednesday, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport before jetting off to an unknown location for vacation.

 

Shah Rukh KhanGauri KhanAryan KhanJaya BachchanShweta BachchanAnanya PandayShanaya Kapoor
