NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and noted interior designer Gauri Khan was spotted at an event with a few other celebrities at an event in Mumbai. The event, co-hosted by Malaika Arora, was a star-studded affair with several other celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Farah Khan, Zayed Khan, Jackky Bhagnani, Angad Bedi, Akansha Ranjan in attendance.

Gauri Khan, who is known to make powerful sartorial statements, made heads turn in a black midi bodycon dress that came with a stylish cut. The plunging neckline with risque sheer detail added to the glam quotient and accentuated her figure. The bodycon silhouette added to the glam quotient and hugged her toned frame perfectly. She sported an unmissable dazzling emerald necklace with a striking drop pendant and a matching bracelet, and teamed the outfit with metallic heels.

For the makeup, she went with winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin.

Take a look at Gauri Khan from the event last night:





Gauri was seen posing at the event with her gal pals Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor. Her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam were missing from the event.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is all set to make his return to the silver screen with back-t-back released. The actor has films like 'Pathaan', 'Jawaan' and 'Dunki' under his belt. He will also be seen making special appearances in films like 'Brahmastra' and 'Tiger 3'.