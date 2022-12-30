Shah Rukh, Salman Khan avoid paparazzi, make private entry at star-studded bash, see videos

NEW DELHI: Several top stars from the tinsel town arrived at Ambanis' home Antilla on Thursday night to bless billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who got engaged to each other earlier in the day. The couple had a traditional Roka ceremony on Thursday at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Following their engagement, Mukesh Ambani is throwing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party at his Mumbai residence 'Antilia' and invited who's who from the B-Town.

Among those who were papped at the event included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ayan Mukerji. Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their way to the venue with their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji. The Brahmastra couple was dressed in ethnic wear with Ranbir looking dashing in a black kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket, and Alia turned eyeballs in a dazzling sharara.

Ranveer Singh opted for a super chic look wrapped in a blue velvet suit, as he happily waved to the photographers stationed at the event.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan graced the celebrations but skipped the paparazzi. Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the event along with his manager Pooja Dadlani in his white Mercedes. His family members including his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons - Aryan Khan and AbRam were not seen.

Salman Khan was papped entering the venue dressed in a black suit. Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh took their cars car straight into the compound of Antilla.

For the special occasion, Anant opted for a blue kurta that he paired with an embroidered jacket, while Radhika chose to wear a beautiful saree. Radhika, who hails from Kutch, Gujarat is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.