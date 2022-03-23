Shaheed Diwas 2022: Here’s how Amol Parashar made the life of Bhagat Singh memorable in Sardar Udham

NEW DELHI: The great freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life on this day, 32 yearo ago, and since then this day has been marked as memorable as Bhagat Singh.

Today, we remember the hero and his contribution to our nation. Over the years, we have seen his life depicted on screen many times and every actor who took on the character of the legendary freedom fighter has showed a new aspect of his personality.

But last year came one of the most innocent portrayal of Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham as Amol Parashar gave a memorable performance as the freedom fighter, and even with a limited amount of screen time, he stayed with the audience and achieved unanimous praise from all around.

He brought forward a unique side to Bhagat Singh making us feel much more connected to the real-life hero.

His artistic side

We have all heard the memorable slogan by Bhagat Singh ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ that shook the British Empire, but in Sardar Udham, Amol showed the sensitive and artistic side of the hero as he found solace in writing. While his empathetic side surely melted our hearts, the way his words just pierced right through were unforgettable. Even his letter from the prison to Udham Singh had us in tears.

His passionate side

Even with strong policing all around and his name being on the wanted list as a possible threat to the British Regime, Bhagat Singh never stepped back from what he wanted to do, and even Amol brought that out beautifully in his portrayal. Although there were people looking around from him, Bhagat Singh’s determination never wavered and even in prison he never succumbed to the pressure, and Amol showed that with so much authenticity.

His full-of-life side

While Bhagat Singh’s grit and determination were unwavering, there was also one more thing in Amol’s portrayal that was always constant and that was the smile on his face. Even in the most stressed and worst of situations, the freedom fighter’s smile was never perturbed and it was this confidence and dedication that made all of us as an audience love and connect to Amol as Bhagat Singh all the more. Seeing Amol’s smile as Bhagat Singh, it was clear that the role in Sardar Udham was indeed made for him.