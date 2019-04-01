Shaheer Sheikh gets 'closure' with former girlfriend

Jakarta: Actor Shaheer Sheikh has apologized to Indonesian actress Ayu Ting Ting, who he was rumored to be dating.

The "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi" actor on Sunday took to Instagram for a public apology.

He wrote: "I guess to have a clear heart we need to accept, forgive and be forgiven. Thank you for forgiving me and gifting me closure. Thank you Ayu."

Along with the apology post, Shaheer shared a photograph of himself with Ayu.

Shaheer, who is currently in Indonesia for the launch of his show "Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali", performed with Ayu at an event here. In the videos that have surfaced online, the actors can be seen dancing with each other.