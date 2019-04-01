हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh gets 'closure' with former girlfriend

Actor Shaheer Sheikh has apologized to Indonesian actress Ayu Ting Ting, who he was rumored to be dating.

Shaheer Sheikh gets &#039;closure&#039; with former girlfriend

Jakarta: Actor Shaheer Sheikh has apologized to Indonesian actress Ayu Ting Ting, who he was rumored to be dating.

The "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi" actor on Sunday took to Instagram for a public apology.

He wrote: "I guess to have a clear heart we need to accept, forgive and be forgiven. Thank you for forgiving me and gifting me closure. Thank you Ayu."

Along with the apology post, Shaheer shared a photograph of himself with Ayu.

Shaheer, who is currently in Indonesia for the launch of his show "Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali", performed with Ayu at an event here. In the videos that have surfaced online, the actors can be seen dancing with each other.

 

Tags:
Shaheer SheikhDaastan-E-Mohabbat Salim AnarkaliKuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise BhiErica Fernandez
Next
Story

Taimur Ali Khan to make his Bollywood debut with Kareena Kapoor's Good News?

Must Watch

PT30M12S

India Ka DNA 2019: 'Opposition is highly impressed with BJP' says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore