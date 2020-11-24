हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor: Excited for the rest of my life

Shaheer Sheikh proposed to Ruchikaa Kapoor recently and she said yes!

Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor: Excited for the rest of my life
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shaheernsheikh

New Delhi: TV star Shaheer Sheikh has announced his engagement to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. Yes, you read that right. Shaheer took to Instagram to share a picture holding Ruchika's hand and one can see a beautiful diamond ring on her finger. She seems to be all excited and why not!

"#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai," the actor captioned his post. Take a look:

Congratulations, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor!

It was just recently that the couple made their relationship official. They shared identical posts on Instagram and expressed their love for each other. 

"Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls," read Shaheer's caption for the post. 

Shaheer Sheikh made his TV debut in 2009 with 'Kya Mast Hai Life', but it was 'Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal' that made him a household name. He has also featured in famous shows such as 'Mahabharat', 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', 'Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali' and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'. 

Meanwhile, Ruchikaa Kapoor is associated with Ekta Kapoor's company and co-produced a few films along with the TV czarina. 

Tags:
Shaheer SheikhRuchikaa KapoorShaheer Sheikh Ruchikaa KapoorShaheer Sheikh engagement
Next
Story

I started looking at children differently once I turned a mother: Juhi Chawla

  • 91,77,840Confirmed
  • 1,34,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M20S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; Nov 24, 2020