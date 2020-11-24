Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor: Excited for the rest of my life

New Delhi: TV star Shaheer Sheikh has announced his engagement to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. Yes, you read that right. Shaheer took to Instagram to share a picture holding Ruchika's hand and one can see a beautiful diamond ring on her finger. She seems to be all excited and why not!

"#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai," the actor captioned his post. Take a look:

Congratulations, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor!

It was just recently that the couple made their relationship official. They shared identical posts on Instagram and expressed their love for each other.

"Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls," read Shaheer's caption for the post.

Shaheer Sheikh made his TV debut in 2009 with 'Kya Mast Hai Life', but it was 'Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal' that made him a household name. He has also featured in famous shows such as 'Mahabharat', 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', 'Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali' and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'.

Meanwhile, Ruchikaa Kapoor is associated with Ekta Kapoor's company and co-produced a few films along with the TV czarina.