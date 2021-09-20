हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor announce name of their baby daughter

Shaheer Sheikh, who currently stars in the second season of the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with Kapoor flaunting the baby bump. 

Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor announce name of their baby daughter
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and producer Ruchikaa Kapoor have named their baby daughter Anaya, the couple announced on Monday.

Sheikh, who currently stars in the second season of the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with Kapoor flaunting the baby bump. The couple became parents to their first child on September 9.

"Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude. Need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya," the 37-year old actor captioned the photo.

Kapoor, who is the creative producer and executive vice president at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd, shared the same picture and wrote, "And then there were three. #Anaya."

The couple tied the knot last November after dating for over two years. 

