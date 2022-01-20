Shaheer Sheikh’s father dies due to COVID, Aly Goni pays condolences

New Delhi: Actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father, Shahnawaz Sheikh, who was on a ventilator due to ‘severe COVID infection’ has passed away. Actor Aly Goni confirmed the news and send his condolences to ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’ actor.

Taking to Twitter Aly wrote, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai.”

Seeing Aly Goni’s tweet, various fans and well wishers extended prayers for Shaheer Sheikh and his family.

On Tuesday night (January 18), ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor took to Twitter to urge his fans and followers to pray for his dad’s recovery.

“My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers,” read Shaheer’s tweet.

Various celebrities like Hina Khan, Karanvir Sharma, Vatsal Seth sent prayers to Shaheer’s father.

Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah #SendDuaEveryone https://t.co/49qLQqZSVy — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) January 18, 2022

Shaheer Sheikh hasn’t tweeted or confirmed his father’s demise yet.

On the work front, Shaheer will next be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’ on ZEE5 from January 28. While Ankita Lokhande will reprise her role as Archana, Shaheer will step in Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes and play Manav. The second trailer of the show was recently released and also shows actor Vivek Dahiya as one of the characters.

Shaheer was last seen in the third season of ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ on television. The show had to go off the air because of low TRPs. Some fans also complained that it had lost the charm of the first two seasons.