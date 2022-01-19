हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh’s father on ventilator due to COVID infection, Hina Khan sends him prayers

Hina Khan and other TV celebs send prayers for Shaheer Sheikh's father.

New Delhi: ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father is on a ventilator as he is infected with a severe COVID infection. The actor took to Twitter to urge his fans and followers to pray for his dad’s health.

“My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers,” Shaheer tweeted on Wednesday night.

Various people responded to his tweet, including his industry friends. Actress, Hina Khan who has collaborated with Shaheer for music videos ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ and ‘Mohabbat Hai’ asked him to stay patient and replied, “Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah #SendDuaEveryone.”

Actor Vatsal Seth wrote, “Prayers.” Whereas actor Karanvir Sharma tweeted, “Wishing him a speedy recovery. Please do let me know if you need anything”.

On the work front, Shaheer will next be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’ on ZEE5 from January 28. While Ankita Lokhande will reprise her role as Archana, Shaheer will step in Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes and play Manav. The second trailer of the show was recently released and also shows actor Vivek Dahiya as one of the characters.

Shaheer was last seen in the third season of ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ on television. The show had to go off the air because of low TRPs. Some fans also complained that it had lost the charm of the first two seasons.

Tags:
Shaheer SheikhHina KhanCOVID-19covidPavitra Rishta 2Kuch Rang Pyaar Key Aise Bhi
