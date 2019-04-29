close

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid and Mira Rajput Kapoor's latest pic is too cute for words—See inside

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. 

Shahid and Mira Rajput Kapoor&#039;s latest pic is too cute for words—See inside

New Delhi: Talented B-Town actor Shahid Kapoor and Delhi-based wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor make for one adorable Bollywood couple. Their pictures often break the internet setting major relationship goals for fans.

Recently, Mira shared a picture on Instagram where the couple is busing watching something together. She wrote in the caption: “Building a dream together #workinprogress.”

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

Shahid is these days busy working on 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

'Kabir Singh' is slated to hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

 

 

