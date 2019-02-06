Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's latest selfie is all things love!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is a doting husband to Mira and a caring father to his kids Misha and Zain. The actor often shares pictures with his family and we can never get enough of the Kapoors! Stepping into the month of love, February, Shahid took to Instagram and shared an endearing picture with his wife.

Check it out here:

Mira and Shahid got married on July 7, 2015. The couple was blessed with Misha on August 26, 2016, and Zain on September 5, 2018. Baby Zain's first pic was shared by Mira and the internet couldn't stop gushing over him.

On the work front, Shahid will share screen space with Kiara Advani in 'Kabir Singh'. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' and also features Nikita Dutta. It is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The actor got rid of his beard for his role in the film.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21, 2019.