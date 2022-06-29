New Delhi: A video of Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira Rajput stealing a passionate kiss at the actor's sister Sanah Kapur's wedding ceremony has hit social media. And needless to say that it has gone viral on the internet. Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah tied the knot this year and her wedding video has been released.

SHAHID-MIRA SHARE A KISS...

Wedding videographers The Wedding Story put up a four-minute video on their Instagram page, and a clipping of it was reposed by Viral Bhayani as well. The video captures the wedding highlights beautifully and one such romantic moment happens to be Mira and Shahid kissing each other while dancing beautifully.

SANAH KAPUR - MAYANK PAHWA WEDDING

Veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapur got married to Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa in an intimate ceremony in Mahabaleshwar. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy daytime wedding on March 2, 2022.

For the wedding, Sanah wore a colour-coordinated lehenga choli. Her choli was red coloured while the lehenga and bridal veil were of pastel blue colour. On the other hand, Mayank wore a black indo-western.

Shahid's sister Sanah Kapur made her Bollywood entry back in his 2015 rom-com 'Shaandaar' co-starring Alia Bhatt. It was directed by Vikas Bahl.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film got a lukewarm response from fans and critics alike. Next, the actor will be seen next in Raj and DK's upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Farzi which will mark his debut in the OTT space.

Shahid and Mira are currently on a family vacation and the wifey has been posting awesome photos and videos on her Instagram handle, teasing a sneak-peek into the star holiday.