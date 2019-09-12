close

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira Rajput papped on a dinner date—Photos

The duo happily posed for the shutterbugs looking fit and fab. These days, they are often spotted gymming together.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Kabir Singh' aka Shahid Kapoor was recently clicked with wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor in Bandra. The actor has shaved off his beard and sports a light stubble. Looks like the power couple was out enjoying their dinner date at a plush restaurant.

Shahid wore a black sweatshirt and pants while Mira looked stunning in a polka-dotted shirt and bell-bottom blue jeans. They are indeed one of the most stylish couples in B-Town. Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Shahid has tasted massive success with 'Arjun Reddy' Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh' and has not announced his next project as yet.

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year.

 

