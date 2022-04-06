Shahid Kapoor feared he would never make it as an actor, says 'I never told anyone...'

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jersey opened up on his initial fears before making it big in the showbiz industry. At the trailer launch event, Shahid disclosed that many people didn't know about him being veteran actor Pankaj Kapur's son before his debut.

Hindustan Times quoted Shahid as saying at the event, "Mujhe laga hi nahi tha ki mai actor ban paaunga. Kyunki zyadatar log jaante hi nahi the ki main dad ka beta hu. Because my parents were separated, and I didn't use to live in Bombay, I came here very late. My mother was a single mom, and I was a little older while Ishaan was very young. I never told anyone as well (about being Pankaj's son). So I didn't know if people would accept me or not."

He said, "I used to think that if my first film doesn't work, then I will be out of the industry. It's a blessing that I am an actor. I know that people would probably not believe it because my parents were technically actors, but they did not know many people."

Shahid made his debut in Ken Ghosh's 2003 hit romantic drama Ishq Vishq co-starring Amrita Rao.

In Jersey, Shahid shares on-screen space with Mrunal Thakur for the first time. It is a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name starring Nani. Gowtam Tinnanuri has directed both Hindi and Telugu ventures. Jersey opens in cinemas on April 14, 2022.