Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor holidays in Phuket with wife Mira Rajput and kids-See pic

Shahid Kapoor holidays in Phuket with wife Mira Rajput and kids-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his stylish wife Mira Rajput are holidaying in Phuket along with their kids Misha and Zain. The couple have been sharing beautiful pictures from their vacay and which also includes their adorable babies.

Sharing a super hot picture of himself and Mira, Shahid wrote, "Us." He can be seen donning a black vest and styled with striking sunglasses while Mira can be seen in a blue swimwear.

Mira also shared a beachside picture of his kids, "Creator of life and light,
we praise thee this day for the beauty of thy world,
for sunshine and flowers,
storm-cloud and starry night,
for the radiance of dawn and the last smoldering calm of the sunset."

Shahid and Mira welcomed their little munchkin Zain on September 5, 2018. They had announced his arrival on Instagram by sharing a picture of their elder daughter Misha with 'Big sister' written over it.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is prepping hard for his role in Kabir Singh after the debacle of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Kabir Singh, helmed by Sandeep Vanga, is all set to hit the theatres on June 21, 2019. 

Shahid Kapoor mira rajput misha kapoor Zain Kapoor
