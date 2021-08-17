Shahid Kapoor joins brother Ishaan Khatter for impromptu jig

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is known as one of the better dancers in the industry, on Monday, joined his brother Ishaan Khatter for an impromptu jig.

Shahid and Ishaan danced to Troye Sivan's 'Regard' in a new video, shared by Shahid's wife Mira Rajput on her Instagram handle. In the video, the 'Haider' actor could be seen matching steps with Ishaan.

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "Les Twins," in the caption, which was a nod to French dancers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, who are popular among dance enthusiasts for their quirky choreography style.

Ananya Panday, who is rumoured to be Ishan's girlfriend, commented on the post, writing, "It's the chilli paneer." She also commented "Viiiiiiiibe" on the video.

Shahid made his entry in Bollywood as a dancer in Shiamak Davar's troupe. He was a part of Subhash Ghai's 'Taal' and danced as an extra in a scene with Aishwarya Rai.

Ishaan, his younger brother, also regularly shares videos of himself on Instagram, perfecting different dance routines.

While Shahid is Neelima Azeem's son with her first husband Pankaj Kapur, Ishaan is her son with actor Rajesh Khatter.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Apart from that he will be seen in an upcoming spy series directed by Raj and DK.

Ishaan will be essaying an important role in the film, 'Phone Bhoot' which also features actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhant.