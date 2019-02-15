हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor joins wife Mira Rajput for a workout session, gets snapped

Their latest pictures are an inspiration to their fans.

Shahid Kapoor joins wife Mira Rajput for a workout session, gets snapped
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor seems to can't get enough of his dearest wifey Mira Rajput, who is a mother to their two adorable kids. Mira, who few months back delivered her second child Zain Kapoor, has been regularly working out at a gym to shed all those extra kilos she gained during her pregnancy. 

And guess what! She is getting a company from no one else but her dearest hubby Shahid Kapoor. 

On Friday, both Shahid and Mira were clicked together post their gymming session. While Shahid made an appearance in an all-black casuals, Mira made for a pretty picture in a stylish white top, which she paired with purple jeggings. 

Take a look:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shahid and Mira often shared pictures from their outings on their respective Instagrams which leave their followers spellbound every time.

Recently, Shahid, along with his stepbrother Ishaan Khattar, appeared on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' where he had revealed that he has no social life ever since he got married to Mira. The actor also spoke about his equation with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali post-Padmaavat and he said that his relationship with most of the industry people is 'zilch'. 

"Ever since I got married, I have literally not had a social life. I don’t know if that’s a good thing I probably think that’s a really bad thing because I was a bit of recluse anyways and now I’m so into my kids that every time I finish shooting I’m only with them. I’m not in touch with most people," the actor said on the show. 

A few days back, Mira was spotted with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khattar's rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor after her gym session. 

Tags:
Shahid KapoorMira Rajputshahid miraKabir SinghKabir Singh filmMira Rajput gym
Next
Story

Bhupen Hazarika's son agrees to receive Bharat Ratna on behalf of father

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Breaking News: NIA reaches site of Jammu and kashmir's Awantipora attack,