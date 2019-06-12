Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani glam it up for Kabir Singh promotions — Pics

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who are awaiting the release of 'Kabir Singh', have been extensively promoting their film. The duo has been travelling in full flow across the country for promotional events.

The recent launched songs from the film — 'Bekhayali' and Mere Sohneya'' have already topped the chart and have become quite popular among the masses.

On Wednesday, Shahid and Kiara stepped out for the promotions of the film and their style game was on point. Shahid was seen in a stylish black zipper which he wore with black trousers and mules. He completed her look with stylish glasses.

Kiara looked pretty in an all-white ensemble. She donned a white tunic and matching pants and was seen in light makeup.

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shahid essays a medical student-turned-surgeon, a jilted lover and someone with major anger management issues. Not just Shahid, Kiara as the female lead has also received an overwhelming response for her demure appearance as Preeti in the trailer.

'Kabir Singh', a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is a remake of Telugu hit film 'Arjun Reddy' that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is set to release on June 21, 2019.