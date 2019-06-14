close

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani look their fashionable best at Kabir Singh promotions — See pics

The actors were clicked at Mumbai's Sun and Sand hotel on Friday.

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani look their fashionable best at Kabir Singh promotions — See pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were on Friday clicked at a hotel in Mumbai promoting their much-awaited film 'Kabir Singh'. 

Looking super pretty, Kiara flaunted her toned figure in a white crop top which she paired with a thigh-slit skirt and strappy green heels. Shahid, on the other hand, looked handsome in a printed shirt with black pants and neon shoes. No wonder, the 'Kabir Singh' stars make for one of the most good looking on-screen couples! 

Shahid and Kiara have been promoting the film in full swing and their amazing chemistry has further intrigued the audience to watch the film on the big screen. They had earlier wooed the audience in a sizzling music video 'Urvashi', a remake of 1990's AR Rahman chartbuster. 

Take a look at their pictures from today's event: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Kabir Singh' is geared up for release on June 21. The film focusses on the title character, an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover marries someone else. The film features an ensemble cast of Shahid, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Soham Majumdar. 

The recent launched songs from the film — 'Bekhayali' and Mere Sohneya'' have already topped the chart and have become quite popular among the masses. 

