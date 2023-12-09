Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Drop Heartwarming PICS With Dharmendra From Sets Of Their Untitled Film

New Delhi: Aging like a fine wine can be said for Bollywood's legendary actor Dharmendra who celebrated 88th birthday on December 8. A cause for celebration, many birthday wishes and love had poured in. Among the celebs and fans who wished, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon also dropped heartarming pics with the veteran actor.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared a happy picture with Dharmendra. While Shahid looked dapper in a white t-shirt and blue jacket, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor won hearts with a hat, and sunglasses. Kapoor wrote, "To the OG evergreen SUPERSTAR in every MAUSAM happy birthday @aapkadharam sir." According to the reports, the picture is from the sets of their untitled film.

Amid the immense outpour of love for Dharmendra, actress Kriti Sanon mesmerised the internet with a cute picture with the veteran actor. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a behind-the-scene snap with Dharmendra from the sets of their untitled film.

Sharing the picture, Kriti wrote, "Happy Birthday Dharam Ji!! You are the warmest, kindest and such an inspiration!! I'm lucky to have gotten the opportunity to work with you Sir! May God bless you with all the happiness and good health!"

According to Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a unique love story. which will be directed by Amit Joshi, and will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead. While Kriti Sanon is expected to play the role of a robot, Shahid Kapoor will impress as a scientist. Legendary actor Dharmendra will also adorn the film with his charisma. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Dharam ji has already started shooting for the film with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia. His presence brought in a different sense of energy on the set and everyone has taken this chance to learn from the acting legend. His is a very dynamic role in the film and will be the surprise package once the team starts to open their cards for the audience.”