New Delhi: The son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, Ruhaan Kapoor, tied the knot with the daughter of Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa, Manukriti Pahwa.

The wedding reception for Ruhaan and Manukriti in Mumbai was a star-studded occasion. For the occasion, Ruhaan wore a black shirt with matching black trousers and coat to the event. He tied his hair in a knot. Manukriti, on the other hand, looked lovely in a white gown with minimal embellishment. She kept her outfit simple with earrings and open hair.





Ruhaan's half-brother and actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor arrived in style. Shahid looked dapper in a grey suit with a matching shirt. Mira matched her husband in a black wrap dress with broad sleeves and a white stripe pattern at the bottom. Mira completed her ensemble with hanging earrings and a handbag.

Ruhaan's mother and actor Supriya Pathak entered with actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Supriya was seen in a purple dress. Supriya's daughter Sanah Kapur looked beautiful in the purple dress.

Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah, together were also in attendance.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share some photos of himself getting ready for the wedding.

The actor wore a black kurta while getting a turban tied on his head. He captioned the post, "Dad always says ghar pe Shaadi hogi to pag paega an." Shahid was also photographed with his father, Pankaj Kapur, who was dressed similarly. The adoring son penned a note and explained that his father had asked him to wear a turban to a family wedding.

Meanwhile, Ruhaan Kapoor and his sister, Sanah Kapur, were both married in the same family.

Sanah Kapur, the daughter of Pankaj Kapurr and Supriya Pathak, married Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa's son, Mayank Pahwa, in an intimate ceremony in March 2022.