Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Are All Smiles In New 'Perfect' Family Pic

The wedding season kicks off with son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, Ruhaan Kapoor, tied the knot with the daughter of Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa, Manukriti Pahwa. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Are All Smiles In New 'Perfect' Family Pic Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Setting major family goals, a new picture has gone viral from the star-studded wedding celebration of Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa. In the recent grand family picture, actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, Misha, Zain, Seema Pahwa and others can be seen. 

Taking to Instagram, Manukriti Pahhwa took to her Instagram account and posted an adorable family picture from the wedding festivities. In the holy unison, the grand family picture showed the Kapoor and Pahwa families posing together. While Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a black kurta, Mira could be seen standing tall in a royal blue saree. Looking dashing in a turban, Pankaj Kapur stood next to wife Supriya Pathak. The newlyweds, Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa, looked joyous as well. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by manukriti (@manukritip)

Manukriti wrote, "Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever!! 28.08.2023 Will always be the most special." Sanah Kapur also shared the same picture and wrote, "My everything in a picture #family #love #wedding #everything." 

The son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, Ruhaan Kapoor, tied the knot with the daughter of Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa, Manukriti Pahwa. Recently at the reception, Ruhaan's half-brother and actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor arrived in style, setting the internet ablaze with their looks.

 

