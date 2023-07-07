Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Lock 8 Years Of Wedding Bliss With An Adorable Kiss

New Delhi: It's been 8 long years when the power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot. To mark this day and special journey spent with her husband, Mira took to Instagram and posted a mushy picture from their vacation.

In the photo, Mira can be seen giving a peck on one of Shahid's cheeks. Sharing the cute picture, she wrote, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby." As soon as the picture was posted, the couple's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their wishes. One of the users, "The dream couple." Another commented, "Happy 8th lovebirds." "Happy 8th Anniversary to such a beautiful couple, another comment read.





Shahid too shared an adorable pic with Mira while kissing her on the lips and wrote in the caution, "In a sky full of stars …. I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life"

Recently, Mira and Shahid jetted off for vacation in Greece. The couple treated their fans with each glimpse of their holiday. Mira took to Insta Story and posted a window selfie with Shahid. She also gives us a glimpse of the beautiful view. Mira wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses, while Shahid opted for casual wear.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema. Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming.