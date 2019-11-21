Shahid Kapoor preps up for 'Jersey' remake, shares video – Watch

New Delhi: B-Town's talented find Shahid Kapoor is these days prepping up for 'Jersey' remake. The actor will be seen playing a cricketer in the movie and to ace his skills, he is busy practicing in the nets.

The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a prep-up video of him honing his batting skills. Shahid Kapoor wrote in the caption: #jersey #prep

After the humongous success of his last release 'Kabir Singh', Shahid gave his nod to yet another Telugu remake 'Jersey' and that is making all the right kind of noise at present.

'Jersey' released in 2019 and is written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It features Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. The latter made her debut with this venture. It was produced by Suryadevar Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments.

'Super 30' actress Mrunal Thakur, who made her move from television to movies will be seen opposite Sasha in the 'Jersey' remake.

So, are you excited to watch this Telugu remake in Hindi?