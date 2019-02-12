Shahid Kapoor pulls off a Ranveer Singh in this blingy outfit-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh is the ultimate king of quirks and nobody can take that title away from him. The actor dons the quirkiest of attires quite unapologetically but now it looks like people from his industry are following his footsteps.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a picture in a blingy black outfit. The hottest dad in B-town was seen in a never-before avatar.

Both Shahid and Ranveer have shared screen space in magnum opus Padmaavat. Reports of the two actors not getting along well surfaced on the internet soon after the film went on floors. Shahid's recent comment about Ranveer on Karan Johar's talk show also proved that two are certainly not in good terms.

On the work front, Shahid will share screen space with Kiara Advani in 'Kabir Singh'. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' and also features Nikita Dutta. It is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The actor got rid of his beard for his role in the film.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21, 2019