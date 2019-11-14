Shahid Kapoor ready for comparisons with Ranveer Singh's '83'!

New Delhi: After the humongous success of his last release 'Kabir Singh', Shahid gave his nod to yet another Telugu remake 'Jersey'. The actor is these days prepping up for the sports drama and the buzz around it is already doing the rounds.

Recently, Sasha attended Global Spa The Fit N Fab Show where several other Bollywood celebs also made their way. His 'Kabir Singh' co-star Kiara Advani was also seen in attendance and the two even posed for the shutterbugs together.

At the sidelines of the event, Shahid was asked about his upcoming venture 'Jersey' remake and how he will deal with the comparisons of his sports drama with Ranveer Singh's '83.

The actor quipped, “83 is based on cricket world cup and India's victory. Both the movies have cricket as a backdrop so comparisons are inevitable and I am aware of it.”

He further expressed his keenness to watch Ranveer Singh's '83. In fact, Shahid added that who knows there might be a third movie based on cricket coming up soon.

Also, he revealed that earlier he thought that he is quit a good cricketer but while practicing on the nets, he realised that he's out of touch with the game now.

'Jersey' released in 2019 and is written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It features Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. The latter made her debut with this venture.

Kiara, who was present at the do talked about her upcoming movies—Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Good Newwz. Sasha and Kiara's chemistry was palpable and they had some banter while posing for photo-ops.