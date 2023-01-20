Shahid Kapoor rents out his sea-facing plush apartment to Kartik Aaryan for a whopping Rs 7.5 lakh per month!

New Delhi: Bollywood's current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is a headlines maker and how! Reports are rife that he has leased an apartment in Praneta Building on Juhu Tara Road from actor Shahid Kapoor. According to the Hindustan Times report, the stamp duty and registration for the 36-month lease transaction were finalised a few days back.

The plush apartment owned by Shahid Kapoor is sprawling over 3,681 sq ft on the ground floor and basement with two parking spaces.

Kartik Aaryan will reportedly be paying Rs 7.5 lakh per month which will increase to Rs 8.02 lakh in the second year and Rs 8.58 lakh in the third year respectively on the basis of 7 per cent esclation in rent agreement.

As per the documents accessed by Zapkey.com, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor formalised the transaction and from the other side, Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari did the needful.

Shahid Kapoor and his family recently moved to a grand new duplex house facing the Bandra-Worli sea link. The price of Sasha's new happy place is reportedly a whopping Rs 58 crore.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan stays with his parents and sister in Juhu, Mumbai. Looks like soon he will be having a housewarming bash for celeb friends, what say?