Shahid Kapoor Requested Sooraj Barjatya To Remove Him From Vivah Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor who has established himself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, once doubted his own place in Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah. The actor, currently gearing up for his next film Deva, recently revealed that he had asked Barjatya to replace him in the 2006 romantic drama due to a series of box office failures.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid recalled a rough phase in his career when three of his films—Deewane Huye Paagal, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, and Shikhar—flopped in a single month. This made him feel like a liability to filmmakers. He shared, “I remember we shot Vivah for 8-9 days when my films flopped, and I went and told Sooraj Barjatya that he could replace me if he wanted. Why would anyone want to work with me? I had given three flops in a month. And one of the flops was with Sanjay Dutt, another was with Ajay Devgn, and the third was with Akshay Kumar—all were big stars, and I thought I must have some bad luck.”



Despite Shahid’s self-doubt, Sooraj Barjatya refused to replace him. The filmmaker reassured him with words that would change his career forever. “But Sooraj ji told me, ‘If you know what to do in front of the camera, just do that and leave the rest to me.’”

True to Barjatya’s belief, Vivah turned out to be a major turning point in Shahid’s career. The film, co-starring Amrita Rao, became a massive hit, cementing his place in Bollywood.

Released in 2006, Vivah remains one of Shahid Kapoor’s most beloved films. The movie’s emotional depth and traditional values struck a chord with audiences, making it a cult classic over the years. Looking back, Shahid acknowledges the importance of Barjatya’s faith in him, stating, “Vivah was my biggest hit at that time, and that will always be my best memory of Sooraj Barjatya.”

From once doubting his worth to becoming a bankable star, Shahid Kapoor’s journey is a testament to resilience, patience, and the power of a mentor’s trust.