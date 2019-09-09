Shahid Kapoor reveals an interesting anecdote from his first meeting with Mira Rajput

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor broke million hearts when he married the girl next door Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. It was a first for a Bollywood star to marry an 'outsider' his parents had arranged for him but Shahid broke the mould. It's been four years of togetherness for the actor and his lovely wife Mira and their relationship has grown stronger.

The couple recently shot for the Vogue magazine and revealed how things transpired between the two 'strangers' when they first met.

Speaking to Vogue about his first meeting, Shahid revealed, "The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around...Are we even going to last 15 minutes."

Shahid also recalled how Mira reacted to his role in Udta Punjab, "We sat together on a sofa and somewhere around the interval she had moved five feet away to the other edge. She looked at me and said, ‘You’re not this guy, right? Is this guy anywhere inside you? Tell me now while I can still walk away!’” She also told Shahid during Shandaar, “The earlier you move on, the better.”

They also talked about their favourite moment from the wedding, Shahid said, "The Anand Karaj ceremony was my favourite moment from the wedding. It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together…”