Shahid Kapoor smoked 20 cigarettes a day for 'Kabir Singh'—Deets inside

New Delhi: One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Kabir Singh'. The teaser of the much-awaited remake released a few days back and created a storm online.

The film is a Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu venture 'Arjun Reddy' which released back in 2017. Shahid's look is rugged, edgy and that of a rebel. He has gotten into the skin of the character which has left the fans mighty impressed.

Talking about his role and prep-up, Shahid told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn’t easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children.”

Well, all his hard work for the role has paid off as the first impression has got a big thumbs up.

Shahid plays the lead role and Kiara Advani will be seen opposite him. The story revolves around a brilliant medical professional who battles alcoholism and sets out on a path to self-destruction after his ladylove settles for someone else.

In the original, Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey played the lead roles.

The film is hitting the screens on June 21, 2019.