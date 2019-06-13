close

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor snapped at Mumbai airport with Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani — Pics

The 'Kabir Singh' stars were snapped at a airport today. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who are awaiting the release of 'Kabir Singh', have been extensively promoting their film. The duo has been travelling in full flow across the country for promotional events. 

The recent launched songs from the film — 'Bekhayali' and Mere Sohneya'' have already topped the chart and have become quite popular among the masses. 

On Thursday, Shahid and Kiara were clicked by the shutterbugs as they jet off to Chandigarh to promote the film. While Shahid kept his airport look simple in a casual white tee and and pants, Kiara wore comfortable striped wide-legged pants and crop top. She completed her look with black shades. 

Take a look at their pictures from the runway: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shahid essays the role of a medical student-turned-surgeon, a jilted lover and someone with major anger management issues. Not just Shahid, Kiara as the female lead has also received an overwhelming response for her demure appearance as Preeti in the trailer.

'Kabir Singh', a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is a remake of Telugu hit film 'Arjun Reddy' that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is set to release on June 21, 2019. 

