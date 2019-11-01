Shahid Kapoor starts prepping for Jersey

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has started prepping for his role in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey. Shahid, whose last release Kabir Singh was also a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, hopes to pack a punch with Jersey too.

Film critic and trade analyst shared the details of Shahid's next on Twitter. He wrote, "Shahid Kapoor begins prep for the role of a cricketer in the #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey... The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani... 28 Aug 2020 release."

Shahid Kapoor begins prep for the role of a cricketer in the #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey... The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani... 28 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/9TUcNTOWvf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

The actor will reportedly be seen as a cricketer in the film. In the picture shared by Taran, Shahid can be seen donning a hairband with a bat in his hand.

Talking about starring in Jersey, Shahid had told IANS, "It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply."

The Telugu version of Jersey will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who will also direct the Hindi version of the film. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, Shahid starrer Jersey will hit the screens on August 28, 2020.