Shahid Kapoor Sternly Snaps At Paparazzi For Shouting At Him - Watch Video

New Delhi: The wedding reception of Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa was a star-studded affair. Veteran actor and parents to the groom, Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, were in attendance. Veteran actors Ratna Pathak and Nasseruddin Shah graced the event as well. The spotlight, however, was on the actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput. B-town's hot couple looked extremely stylish.

At the event, Shahid Kapoor got intense and sternly snapped at paps for shouting at him. His reaction stunned everyone present. Watch video:

While Shahid looked dapper in a grey-coloured suit, Mira oozed out hotness in a black wrap dress. Complementing the look with pointed heels, dangling earrings and a handbag, Mira looked stunning. Recently, Ruhaan Kapoor got hitched to Manukriti Pahwa, daughter of Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. Their respective families had hosted a wedding reception for the newly married, which was attended by close family and friends.

Recently, Mira and Shahid jetted off for vacation in Greece. The couple treated their fans with each glimpse of their holiday. Mira took to Insta Story and posted a window selfie with Shahid. She also gives us a glimpse of the beautiful view. Mira wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses, while Shahid opted for casual wear.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema. Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming.