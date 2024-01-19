Started As A Child-Artist, Background Dancer; Now Is Best Friends With Top Bollywood Actresses Like Kiara, Deepika

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is one of the top stars in the industry today, he has been ruling millions of hearts for decades. From a chocolate boy to a psycho lover, the actor has aced all his characters with utmost ease. Shahid Kapoor is one of the most accomplished actors in Bollywood and his journey to success is quite inspiring for all.

Shahid Kapoor's Family

From his debut as a child artist to becoming a leading man and a household name, Shahid's rise to stardom is a testament to his talent, hard work, and dedication to his craft. Shahid was born in a cinematic family, his father Pankaj Kapur is a renowned actor and his mother Neelima Azeem, is an actress and classical dancer. Being acting in his blood, he developed a love and passion for it at a very young age. He had a tough childhood though, his parents divorced when he was just three years old; Pankaj Kapur got married to the actress Supriya Pathak and shifted to Mumbai. Shahid continued living in Delhi with his mother and maternal grandparents.

Shahid Kapoor's Struggle

Shahid even said in an interview that it was 'not easy' on him. People used to think that his father is from the industry so he would have gotten the starkids' benefits but shutting all these allegations he said that he lived with his mother and had gone through a lot to reach where he is today. He mentioned that he struggled his way up. "So, it has been 20 years of a lot of work. And that is just acting. Before that it was a five-year journey from the age of 16 or 17," said Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor's Career

Throughout his career, he has delivered memorable performances, tackled diverse roles, and garnered a massive fan following. Shahid's first screen appearance was when he was just 18, he performed in a popular song from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Taal' as a background dancer. In 2003, the actor played the lead in a rom-com 'Ishq Vishk' where his boyish charm and charismatic screen presence earned him accolades and marked the beginning of his ascent to stardom.

Shahid did a lot of Bollywood films showcasing his versatility but many of those did not land well at the box office. Then he did a film that turned the tables, 'Jab We Met.' He earned praise for playing a troubled businessman in Imtiaz Ali's romantic comedy co-starring Kareena Kapoor. He was also recognised for his stellar performance in Vishal Bhardwaj's action film Kaminey. Further acclaim came for portraying the Hamlet character in Bhardwaj's tragedy Haider and a drug-abusing singer in the crime drama Udta Punjab. Shahid has even won many awards for his amazing performance.

Shahid Kapoor's Personal Life

The actor enjoys a massive fan following on all his social media platforms. He is a fitness enthusiast as well, and fans love his thirst traps on social media. Shahid is also considered a 'Major Green Flag' when it comes to marriage and commitment. Shahid tied the knot with Meera Rajput in July 2015 and has two beautiful kids together, Misha, a daughter, and Zain, a son.

Shahid Kapoor's Journey

Shahid Kapoor’s journey in the film industry is a testament to his dedication, versatility, and evolution as an actor. From his humble beginnings as a child artist to becoming a Bollywood sensation, he has left an indelible mark on the industry.