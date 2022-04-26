New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his latest release ‘Jersey’ that also stars Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur. While on a promotion spree, Shahid in an interview revealed that his spending habits have changed over the years. The actor said earlier he would spend money without thinking but has become more cautious now and takes his wife Mira Rajput’s permission before doing it. Shahid adds that he is a ‘family man now’.

In a new interview with Curly Tales, when asked if he saves money or spends all of it, Shahid said, “Pehle all out ho jata tha main magar ab nahi (previously, I used to spend all my money but not now). I am a family man now, mere bachhe hain, biwi hai (I have a wife and kids). Permission leni padti hai, sochna padta hai (I have to take permission and think about it before spending money)."

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor added, "I didn't take her permission for my boys trip though, that's my right. I think every guy deserves a boys' trip once in a while.”

In the same interview, Shahid also spoke about Mira’s culinary skills. “She makes Thai food really well. She makes continental food really well. She’s very good with sandwiches, excellent with salads. But in these 7 years of marriage, I have probably eaten 2 of each,” he said.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. The couple is parents to daughter Misha (5 years) and son Zain Kapoor (3 years).

On the work front, Shahid’s ‘Jersey’ released in theatres on April 22. The film is a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbusterof the same name starring Nani. ‘Jersey’ is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is distributed by Yash Raj Films, Geetha Arts, Pen India Limited, Balaji Motion Pictures. Shahid will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar ‘Bloody Daddy’.