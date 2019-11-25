हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor to begin shooting for Jersey remake from December 2

Shahid Kapoor, who became the Box Office king with his last release Kabir Singh, has started prepping up for his role in Jersey. As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the film will go on floors in Chandigarh from December 2.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who became the Box Office king with his last release Kabir Singh, has started prepping up for his role in Jersey. As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the film will go on floors in Chandigarh from December 2.

“After prepping for almost two months on a turf in suburban Mumbai, Shahid will start shooting from December 2. The month-long schedule stretches right up to December 30. After that, the team will take a break for around four-five days for the New Year before regrouping in Chandigarh for the second schedule, " a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Shahid Kapoor's latest release Kabir Singh wreaked havoc at the Box Office by earning over Rs 300 crore. With Jersey, Shahid has signed his second remake of a Telugu film.

Telugu film 'Jersey' is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. The latter made her debut with this venture. It was produced by Suryadevar Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

'Super 30' actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Shahid in the remake.

 

 

 

